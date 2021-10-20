Short Interest in Scandium International Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCYYF) Grows By 23.0%

Scandium International Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCYYF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, an increase of 23.0% from the September 15th total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of SCYYF stock opened at $0.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.16. Scandium International Mining has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $0.28.

About Scandium International Mining

Scandium International Mining Corp. focuses on the development of scandium mineral resources, and scandium end-use markets. Its projects include Honeybugle Scandium, Nyngan Scandium,and Kiniviemi Scandium. It operates through the Australia and United States geographical segment. The company was founded on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Sparks, NV.

