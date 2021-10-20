Short Interest in Scandium International Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCYYF) Grows By 23.0%

Scandium International Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCYYF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, an increase of 23.0% from the September 15th total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Shares of SCYYF stock opened at $0.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.16. Scandium International Mining has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $0.28.
About Scandium International Mining
Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?
Receive News & Ratings for Scandium International Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scandium International Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.