Short Interest in Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Increases By 21.9%

Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 129,000 shares, a growth of 21.9% from the September 15th total of 105,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
NYSE HQH traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.22. The company had a trading volume of 114 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,906. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.49. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a fifty-two week low of $19.43 and a fifty-two week high of $28.05.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.93%. This is a positive change from Tekla Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th.
Tekla Healthcare Investors Company Profile
Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in investing in the healthcare industry including biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals. Its objective is to provide long-term capital appreciation through investments in companies in the healthcare industry. The company was founded on October 31, 1986 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Tekla Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekla Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.