Short Interest in Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Increases By 21.9%

Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 129,000 shares, a growth of 21.9% from the September 15th total of 105,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

NYSE HQH traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.22. The company had a trading volume of 114 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,906. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.49. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a fifty-two week low of $19.43 and a fifty-two week high of $28.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.93%. This is a positive change from Tekla Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 27,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 119.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 56,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 30,708 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,077,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,193,000 after acquiring an additional 50,094 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 29,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 187,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after acquiring an additional 12,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in investing in the healthcare industry including biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals. Its objective is to provide long-term capital appreciation through investments in companies in the healthcare industry. The company was founded on October 31, 1986 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

