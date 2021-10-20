Short Interest in The Star Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:EHGRF) Increases By 29.4%

The Star Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:EHGRF) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 29.4% from the September 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

The Star Entertainment Group stock opened at $2.40 on Wednesday. The Star Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $2.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.40 and a 200-day moving average of $2.66.

The Star Entertainment Group Company Profile

The Star Entertainment Group Limited operates integrated resorts in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Sydney, Gold Coast, and Brisbane. It owns and operates The Star Sydney, The Star Gold Coast, and Treasury Brisbane casinos, which include hotels, restaurants, bars, theatres, and other entertainment facilities.

