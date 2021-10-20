Sigma Planning Corp Buys 224 Shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,828 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Stamps.com were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STMP. Toronado Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stamps.com in the second quarter worth about $31,817,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 19.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 12.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,659 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 6.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 318,364 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,765,000 after acquiring an additional 18,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 4.0% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Northland Securities downgraded Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Craig Hallum downgraded Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $340.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stamps.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ STMP opened at $329.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $328.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.82. Stamps.com Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.22 and a 52 week high of $329.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 55.03 and a beta of 0.45.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.06). Stamps.com had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The company had revenue of $191.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.78 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stamps.com Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Sebastian Buerba sold 2,511 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.76, for a total transaction of $823,005.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Roland Clem sold 16,561 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.48, for a total value of $5,456,518.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,721 shares of company stock valued at $15,016,442. Insiders own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Stamps.com Profile

Stamps.com, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions. It operates through the following segments: Stamps.com and MetaPack. The Stamps.com segment offers postage online and shipping software solutions offered to consumers, small businesses, e-commerce shippers, enterprise mailers, and high volume shippers.

