Sigma Planning Corp Grows Stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,082 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its holdings in Plug Power by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Plug Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of Plug Power by 50.6% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $33.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 19.78 and a quick ratio of 18.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a PE ratio of -21.86 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.96. Plug Power Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.69 and a 1 year high of $75.49.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $124.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.11 million. Analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PLUG. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Plug Power in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.54 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Plug Power from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Plug Power in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Plug Power from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.89.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

