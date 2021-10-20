Sigma Planning Corp Has $546,000 Position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tectonic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 192.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF stock opened at $92.98 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a one year low of $49.39 and a one year high of $99.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.94.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

