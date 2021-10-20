Sigma Planning Corp Purchases New Position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 93,865 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,310,516 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $11,388,000 after purchasing an additional 435,736 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Kinross Gold by 355.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,797,986 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $11,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,283 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold in the first quarter valued at $88,000. Quilter Plc boosted its stake in Kinross Gold by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 179,727 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 89,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kinross Gold by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,602,036 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,287,000 after acquiring an additional 284,627 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.95% of the company’s stock.

KGC stock opened at $6.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Kinross Gold Co. has a 1 year low of $5.18 and a 1 year high of $9.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.62. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.82.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.97%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is currently 15.58%.

KGC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TD Securities lowered their price target on Kinross Gold from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.56.

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

