Sigma Planning Corp Sells 1,153 Shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,818 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,153 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in MakeMyTrip were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMYT. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip in the second quarter valued at approximately $21,315,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 74.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,091,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,470,000 after acquiring an additional 464,747 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 160.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 706,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,229,000 after acquiring an additional 435,141 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 6.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,912,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,581,000 after acquiring an additional 254,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 58.0% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 675,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,309,000 after acquiring an additional 248,125 shares in the last quarter. 38.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MMYT opened at $30.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.78 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.62. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 1 year low of $17.80 and a 1 year high of $39.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.92.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). MakeMyTrip had a negative return on equity of 5.26% and a negative net margin of 24.04%. The company had revenue of $32.83 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MMYT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on MakeMyTrip from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

MakeMyTrip Ltd. is an online travel company. Its services and products include air ticketing, hotels and packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, car hire, experiences and ancillary travel requirements such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing. The company’s brands include MakeMyTrip, goibibo, and redbus.

