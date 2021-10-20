Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Signature Bank had a net margin of 34.08% and a return on equity of 11.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share.

Signature Bank stock traded up $13.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $309.79. 611,139 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 616,147. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $71.44 and a fifty-two week high of $313.00. The company has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $268.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.25.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 0.73%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 22.49%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $270.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $337.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.87.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Signature Bank stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 50.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 227,257 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,141 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.42% of Signature Bank worth $55,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.