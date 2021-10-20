Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) to Issue Dividend of $0.56

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of 0.56 per share by the bank on Friday, November 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th.

Signature Bank has a dividend payout ratio of 15.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Signature Bank to earn $16.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.5%.

Signature Bank stock opened at $296.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $268.02 and its 200 day moving average is $251.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $71.44 and a 12-month high of $313.00.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.16. Signature Bank had a net margin of 34.08% and a return on equity of 11.80%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 14.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Signature Bank stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 50.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 227,257 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,141 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.42% of Signature Bank worth $55,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of brokerages have commented on SBNY. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $315.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price for the company. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Signature Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.00.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

