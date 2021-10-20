Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Cuts Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 74,199 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,262 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.2% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $185,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 13.9% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 834 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Clayton Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $4,313,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 19.1% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,408 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,324,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.4% during the first quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,271 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,510.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,102.57.

Shares of GOOG traded down $23.18 on Wednesday, reaching $2,853.26. 29,480 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,299,485. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,514.62 and a 12 month high of $2,936.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,812.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,589.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,720.00, for a total value of $130,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,763,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $36,327,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 533,505 shares of company stock worth $529,301,013. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

