Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Has $139.54 Million Stock Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 944,080 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 19,090 shares during the period. Agilent Technologies comprises about 0.9% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned about 0.31% of Agilent Technologies worth $139,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Windward Capital Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 5,598 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period.

A has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Societe Generale raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.71.

Agilent Technologies stock traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $156.71. 15,902 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,644,463. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $165.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $47.44 billion, a PE ratio of 48.63, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.00. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $100.65 and a one year high of $179.57.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 16.12%. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $1,490,986.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

