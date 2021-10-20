Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Sells 160,915 Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lowered its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,041,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,915 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $94,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MGY. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MGY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,023,020. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.49. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $21.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $250.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.42 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 23.92%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is presently -800.00%.

MGY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.88.

In related news, Director John B. Walker sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $92,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John B. Walker sold 7,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $122,850,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

