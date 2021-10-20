Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Trims Holdings in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC trimmed its stake in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,523,858 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,019 shares during the period. Independent Bank comprises 0.8% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $115,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Independent Bank by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,412,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Independent Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $280,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Independent Bank by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Independent Bank by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Independent Bank by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Eileen C. Miskell sold 2,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total value of $192,529.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INDB traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $83.27. The stock had a trading volume of 5,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,142. Independent Bank Corp. has a 1 year low of $50.80 and a 1 year high of $99.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.96 and its 200-day moving average is $77.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 0.97.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.09. Independent Bank had a net margin of 29.87% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $118.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.43 million. Analysts forecast that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.75.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts and time certificates of deposit.

