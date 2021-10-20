Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 40.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS.

Shares of SI stock traded up $10.66 on Wednesday, hitting $147.67. 66,308 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,164,051. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.14 and a beta of 2.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.51 and a 200 day moving average of $113.93. Silvergate Capital has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $187.86.

In related news, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $123,624.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ben Reynolds sold 11,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total value of $1,218,724.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,534,381.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,231 shares of company stock valued at $12,214,913 over the last ninety days. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Silvergate Capital stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) by 55.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,328 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.12% of Silvergate Capital worth $33,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SI. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reduced their price target on Silvergate Capital from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on shares of Silvergate Capital in a report on Friday, October 8th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Silvergate Capital from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silvergate Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.11.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

