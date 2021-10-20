Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Price Target Raised to $170.00 at Craig Hallum

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Craig Hallum from $135.00 to $170.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.28% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SI. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Silvergate Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wedbush decreased their target price on Silvergate Capital from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Silvergate Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.11.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

Shares of SI traded up $9.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $146.20. The company had a trading volume of 16,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,051. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.74 and a beta of 2.60. Silvergate Capital has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $187.86.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 40.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Silvergate Capital will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Silvergate Capital news, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 13,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.95, for a total transaction of $1,429,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ben Reynolds sold 11,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total value of $1,218,724.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,748 shares in the company, valued at $1,534,381.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,231 shares of company stock worth $12,214,913 in the last ninety days. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Silvergate Capital during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Silvergate Capital during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the second quarter worth about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Silvergate Capital by 50.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Silvergate Capital by 26.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

See Also: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.