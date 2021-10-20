Sixt SE (OTCMKTS:SIXGF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Sixt SE (OTCMKTS:SIXGF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sixt in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of Sixt stock opened at $136.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $133.86 and its 200-day moving average is $138.32. Sixt has a 12-month low of $90.50 and a 12-month high of $148.75.

Sixt SE is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mobility services. It operates through the following segments: Rental, Leasing, and Others. The Rental segment provides vehicle rental and other related services. The Leasing segment offers fleet management and full-service leasing; and sells lease assets.

