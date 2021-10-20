SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.45-$6.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.56. SL Green Realty also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.450-$6.650 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SLG. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on SL Green Realty from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Bank of America upgraded SL Green Realty from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on SL Green Realty from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on SL Green Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.67.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

Shares of SLG stock traded up $1.52 on Wednesday, hitting $74.45. The company had a trading volume of 982,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,815. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79. SL Green Realty has a twelve month low of $40.47 and a twelve month high of $85.65.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.20. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 32.04%. The company had revenue of $205.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that SL Green Realty will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.303 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.20%.

In related news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 3,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $215,858.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SL Green Realty stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 29.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,000,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 228,788 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.44% of SL Green Realty worth $80,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 87.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

Featured Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.