SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.19, Fidelity Earnings reports. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 9.61%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS.

NASDAQ:SMBK traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,449. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.30. The company has a market capitalization of $389.08 million, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. SmartFinancial has a 52-week low of $13.79 and a 52-week high of $26.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. SmartFinancial’s payout ratio is 13.19%.

SMBK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens increased their price target on SmartFinancial from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of SmartFinancial in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SmartFinancial stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,817 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.19% of SmartFinancial worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.91% of the company’s stock.

About SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. The firm manages branches and loan production offices in a footprint spanning East Tennessee, Southwest Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, and North Georgia. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate; Consumer Real Estate; Construction and Land Development; Commercial and Industrial; and Consumer and Other.

