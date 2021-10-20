SMC (OTCMKTS:SMECF) Shares Down 4.4%

SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMECF) shares were down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $568.00 and last traded at $568.00. Approximately 590 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $594.25.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $640.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $611.16.

About SMC (OTCMKTS:SMECF)

SMC Corp. engages in the manufacture, processing, and sale of automatic control equipment. It also manufactures and sells sintered filters and various types of filtration equipment. It operates through the Automatic Control Equipment and Others segments. The Automatic Control Equipment segment handles the manufacture and sale of air preparation equipment, pressure control equipment, directional control valves, and actuators.

