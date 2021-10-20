Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SNMRF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Snam in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Snam from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Snam from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Societe Generale cut shares of Snam from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Snam in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

SNMRF stock remained flat at $$5.49 during midday trading on Wednesday. 250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,309. Snam has a 1 year low of $4.78 and a 1 year high of $6.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.83.

SNAM SpA engages is a gas utility company, which builds and manages sustainable and technologically advanced infrastructure guaranteeing energy security. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas Regasification and Natural Gas Storage. The company was founded on October 30, 1941 and is headquartered in San Donato Milanese, Italy.

