Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Stock Holdings Lowered by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. reduced its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $2,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 70.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 439,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,318,000 after acquiring an additional 180,910 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 26.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 642,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,324,000 after acquiring an additional 132,579 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 16.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 764,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,842,000 after acquiring an additional 110,140 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 50.0% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 196,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,363,000 after acquiring an additional 65,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on in the second quarter worth approximately $13,496,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNA opened at $225.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.28. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $153.27 and a 52 week high of $259.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $219.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.30.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.23 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is 42.30%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.40.

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total value of $5,566,786.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

