Snap-on (SNA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.35 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Snap-on to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SNA opened at $225.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $219.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.30. Snap-on has a 1-year low of $153.27 and a 1-year high of $259.99. The company has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 42.30%.

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total transaction of $5,566,786.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SNA shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap-on has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.40.

About Snap-on

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

