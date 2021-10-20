Snowball Reaches Market Cap of $6.77 Million (SNOB)

Snowball (CURRENCY:SNOB) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 20th. One Snowball coin can currently be bought for $0.78 or 0.00001179 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Snowball has traded up 20% against the dollar. Snowball has a total market cap of $6.77 million and approximately $212,265.00 worth of Snowball was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Snowball Profile

Snowball’s total supply is 16,843,037 coins and its circulating supply is 8,640,418 coins. Snowball’s official Twitter account is @sbtsnowball

Snowball Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snowball directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Snowball should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Snowball using one of the exchanges listed above.

