Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) vs. COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Financial Contrast

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) and COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Sonoma Pharmaceuticals and COMPASS Pathways, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sonoma Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A COMPASS Pathways 0 0 6 0 3.00

COMPASS Pathways has a consensus target price of $74.33, suggesting a potential upside of 120.05%. Given COMPASS Pathways’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe COMPASS Pathways is more favorable than Sonoma Pharmaceuticals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sonoma Pharmaceuticals and COMPASS Pathways’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sonoma Pharmaceuticals $18.63 million 0.64 -$3.95 million N/A N/A COMPASS Pathways N/A N/A -$60.33 million ($3.55) -9.52

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than COMPASS Pathways.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.1% of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.7% of COMPASS Pathways shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.6% of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sonoma Pharmaceuticals and COMPASS Pathways’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sonoma Pharmaceuticals -31.96% -59.12% -30.57% COMPASS Pathways N/A -28.73% -27.89%

Summary

COMPASS Pathways beats Sonoma Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in developing and producing Stabilized Hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for a wide range of applications, including wound care, animal health care, eye care, nasal care, oral care and dermatological conditions. Its products educe infections, itch, pain, scarring and harmful inflammatory responses in a safe and effective manner. The company was founded by Hojabr Alimi and Linda Alimi in April 1999 and is headquartered in Woodstock, GA.

COMPASS Pathways Company Profile

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020. COMPASS Pathways plc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Cheshire, the United Kingdom.

