South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of SABK stock opened at $14.95 on Wednesday. South Atlantic Bancshares has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $15.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.05 million, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.13.

Get South Atlantic Bancshares alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SABK. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.70 price target (down from $16.00) on shares of South Atlantic Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of South Atlantic Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of South Atlantic Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for South Atlantic Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in South Carolina. The company operates eleven offices in Myrtle Beach, Carolina Forest, North Myrtle Beach, Murrells Inlet, Pawleys Island, Georgetown, Mount Pleasant, Charleston, Blufton, and Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.

Further Reading: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for South Atlantic Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Atlantic Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.