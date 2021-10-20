SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $108.44

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $108.44 and last traded at $108.44, with a volume of 63454 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $105.21.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.75.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 373.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 18,450.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

