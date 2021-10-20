Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Price Target Lowered to C$57.00 at TD Securities

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) had its price objective cut by TD Securities from C$58.00 to C$57.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Spin Master to C$58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spin Master presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$51.64.

Shares of TSE TOY opened at C$42.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46. The stock has a market cap of C$4.33 billion and a PE ratio of 29.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$44.96 and a 200 day moving average of C$43.69. Spin Master has a 12-month low of C$25.54 and a 12-month high of C$54.18.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.27. The firm had revenue of C$480.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$433.14 million.

Spin Master Company Profile

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

