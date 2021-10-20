S&T Bancorp (STBA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st. Analysts expect S&T Bancorp to post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $83.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.15 million. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 27.83% and a return on equity of 8.69%. On average, analysts expect S&T Bancorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:STBA opened at $30.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. S&T Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.50 and a fifty-two week high of $35.79.

In other S&T Bancorp news, Director Jeffrey D. Grube purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.64 per share, for a total transaction of $85,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in S&T Bancorp stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) by 58.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,879 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in S&T Bancorp were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 59.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on STBA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.82 target price for the company. Boenning Scattergood reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.63 target price (down previously from $34.00) on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.86.

S&T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services and insurance solutions for both business and individual clients. It offers traditional banking services, which include accepting time and demand deposits and originating commercial and consumer loans; brokerage services; and trust services including serving as executor and trustee under wills and deeds and as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

