Stacks (STX) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $209.57 Million

Stacks (CURRENCY:STX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 20th. Stacks has a market cap of $3.03 billion and $209.57 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stacks coin can currently be purchased for about $2.37 or 0.00003552 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Stacks has traded up 9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Stacks alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001499 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.24 or 0.00064837 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.96 or 0.00059913 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.24 or 0.00087332 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.38 or 0.00069539 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.21 or 0.00100781 BTC.

Stacks Coin Profile

STX uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,279,892,104 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Stacks Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stacks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stacks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stacks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stacks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.