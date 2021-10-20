State of Wisconsin Investment Board Makes New Investment in Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CLNN. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Clene during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Clene by 110.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clene during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clene during the first quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Clene during the second quarter valued at $99,000. 7.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CLNN. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Clene in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clene has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.83.

NASDAQ CLNN opened at $5.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $363.42 million, a PE ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.50 and a 200 day moving average of $9.30. Clene Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.81 and a 1 year high of $17.82.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.07 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Clene Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. The company has a nanotechnology drug suspension; and engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2 study for the treatment of stable multiple sclerosis; a Phase 2 biomarker study in Parkinson's; and Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials to investigate the potential for disease modification for neurodegenerative diseases.

