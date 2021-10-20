State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 42,500 Shares of Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its stake in shares of Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) by 69.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,500 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Greenlane were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Greenlane by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 141,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 4,633 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Greenlane by 159.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,275 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Greenlane in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Greenlane by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 74,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in Greenlane in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Greenlane alerts:

Shares of GNLN stock opened at $2.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Greenlane Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.14 and a twelve month high of $8.73. The company has a market cap of $209.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.54.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.23. Greenlane had a negative return on equity of 27.20% and a negative net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $34.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Greenlane Holdings, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on GNLN shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Greenlane in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.30 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital increased their target price on Greenlane from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Greenlane in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Greenlane from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Greenlane in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Greenlane presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.30.

In related news, insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total transaction of $89,388.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 83.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Greenlane

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distributes and supplies vaporization products and accessories for vape shops and dispensaries. The firm offers packaging, rolling papers, grinders, glass products, and smoking accessories. The company was founded by Aaron LoCascio and Adam Schoenfeld in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

See Also: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN).

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.