State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.80 Per Share

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for State Street in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $1.80 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.83. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for State Street’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.30 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on STT. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on State Street from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on State Street from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on State Street from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on State Street from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.85.

State Street stock opened at $97.06 on Wednesday. State Street has a 52 week low of $57.16 and a 52 week high of $98.00. The company has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. State Street had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 20.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of State Street by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,802 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of State Street by 51.6% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the third quarter worth $207,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the third quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in State Street by 19.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,041 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $400,375.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

