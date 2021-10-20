Stephens Increases Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Price Target to $60.00

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) had its price objective raised by Stephens from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.65.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ZION opened at $63.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $29.83 and a 1 year high of $64.65.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.64 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 38.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the third quarter valued at about $232,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the third quarter valued at about $613,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 9.3% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 5.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.