Stephens Raises Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Price Target to $126.00

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its price objective raised by Stephens from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Stephens’ target price points to a potential downside of 3.49% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CNI. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$139.00 to C$144.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$147.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.72.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

NYSE CNI traded up $6.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $130.56. 188,228 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,715,829. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $98.69 and a 1-year high of $128.41. The company has a market cap of $92.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNI. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,059,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,241,343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803,874 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at $258,242,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 12,161,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,284,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,019 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,557,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $810,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 2,192.6% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,276,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $134,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.