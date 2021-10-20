Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Announces Earnings Results

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $246.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.31 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 33.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS.

STL traded up $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.90. 922,368 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,669,183. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.09. Sterling Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.14 and a 12-month high of $27.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sterling Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.71.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

