Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at William Blair

Equities researchers at William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on STER. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Sterling Check in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Sterling Check in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Sterling Check in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sterling Check in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Sterling Check in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.14.

Shares of STER stock opened at $26.40 on Monday. Sterling Check has a 12 month low of $24.08 and a 12 month high of $28.99.

