Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) Research Coverage Started at KeyCorp

Analysts at KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.64% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of Sterling Check stock opened at $26.40 on Monday. Sterling Check has a one year low of $24.08 and a one year high of $28.99.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Check Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Check and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.