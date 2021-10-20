Stewart Information Services (STC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $1.31. The firm had revenue of $818.81 million during the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.12%. On average, analysts expect Stewart Information Services to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

STC stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.90. 205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,185. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Stewart Information Services has a 1-year low of $40.95 and a 1-year high of $70.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is 20.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Stewart Information Services stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) by 29.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,853 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.57% of Stewart Information Services worth $8,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 92.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment comprises of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

