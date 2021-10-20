Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,536 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $7,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LNG. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 152.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 39,896 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 24,111 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,474,328 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $106,166,000 after purchasing an additional 15,575 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 77,070 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,550,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 106.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,527 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 30,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,297,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LNG stock opened at $108.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.69, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $45.51 and a one year high of $113.40.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($2.22). The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 5.73% and a positive return on equity of 22.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd.

LNG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $104.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.67.

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

