Stifel Financial Corp Decreases Stake in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,331 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.72% of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF worth $6,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 10,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 119,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,539,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 33,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,046,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF stock opened at $54.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.72. Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF has a 1 year low of $38.41 and a 1 year high of $57.33.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.