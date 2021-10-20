Stifel Financial Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,981 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.18% of Invesco Solar ETF worth $6,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 2,213.1% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 28,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,219,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 87.9% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 28,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 13,499 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 88.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 11,742 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 46.2% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 33,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after acquiring an additional 10,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF in the second quarter valued at $262,000.

Shares of TAN opened at $91.51 on Wednesday. Invesco Solar ETF has a 1-year low of $64.48 and a 1-year high of $125.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.78.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

