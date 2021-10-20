Stifel Financial Corp Has $7.23 Million Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $7,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 90 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 106 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 714.3% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MCO stock opened at $378.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $373.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $355.78. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $253.17 and a 1-year high of $388.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of $70.56 billion, a PE ratio of 34.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.15.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a return on equity of 111.33% and a net margin of 36.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 11.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 24.43%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MCO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Moody’s from $344.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Moody’s from $406.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Moody’s from $415.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Moody’s from $406.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Moody’s from $322.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $388.27.

In related news, insider Michael L. West sold 680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.35, for a total value of $259,998.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,657.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.31, for a total value of $169,998.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,504,793.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,266 shares of company stock valued at $2,368,779 over the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Moody’s Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

