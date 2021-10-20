Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 11,481 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,481 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $7,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 238.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. 85.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

Shares of J stock opened at $133.82 on Wednesday. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.50 and a 12-month high of $145.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $134.29 and its 200 day moving average is $135.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.86.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.16. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.33%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.