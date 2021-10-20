Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) Short Interest Down 25.2% in September

Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 362,700 shares, a decline of 25.2% from the September 15th total of 484,700 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 107,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

SRI traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $20.73. 118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,905. Stoneridge has a 12 month low of $19.31 and a 12 month high of $38.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $563.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.40.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $191.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.91 million. Stoneridge had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.55) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Stoneridge will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Barrington Research downgraded shares of Stoneridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

In related news, insider Laurent Borne sold 11,080 shares of Stoneridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $273,454.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Stoneridge by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,108,159 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $67,061,000 after purchasing an additional 109,083 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Stoneridge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $294,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,164 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 11,070 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 429,277 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,655,000 after purchasing an additional 44,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,168 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stoneridge

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

