Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) Given New C$7.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$5.25 to C$7.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SRX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC upped their price objective on Storm Resources from C$6.30 to C$7.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a C$5.00 price target on shares of Storm Resources in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$5.50.

Storm Resources stock opened at C$5.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$700.52 million and a PE ratio of 2,870.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.41. Storm Resources has a one year low of C$1.95 and a one year high of C$6.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$4.47 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.81.

Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$65.55 million for the quarter.

Storm Resources Company Profile

Storm Resources Ltd. operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and development company in Canada. The company primarily owns interests in lands covering an area of 120,000 net acres located in Umbach, Nig Creek, and Fireweed areas of Northeast British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, it had 49,134 thousand barrels of oil equivalent of total proved plus probable reserves.

