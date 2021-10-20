Stride (NYSE:LRN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Stride (NYSE:LRN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $400.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.03 million. Stride had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 9.33%. Stride’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS.

NYSE LRN traded up $2.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.23. The stock had a trading volume of 20,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,408. Stride has a 1 year low of $20.39 and a 1 year high of $37.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

Get Stride alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Stride stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) by 39.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,431,342 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 407,717 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 3.44% of Stride worth $45,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stride from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Stride in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

About Stride

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which offers proprietary and third party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name. The company was founded by Ronald J.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.