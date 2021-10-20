Stride (NYSE:LRN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Stride (NYSE:LRN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $400.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.03 million. Stride had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 4.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:LRN traded up $2.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.44. 7,425 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 647,408. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Stride has a 52-week low of $20.39 and a 52-week high of $37.60.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Stride stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,431,342 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 407,717 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 3.44% of Stride worth $45,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LRN. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Stride in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stride from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which offers proprietary and third party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name. The company was founded by Ronald J.

