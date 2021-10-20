Strong (STRONG) Market Capitalization Achieves $113.12 Million

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded up 11.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. One Strong coin can now be purchased for approximately $818.11 or 0.01270146 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Strong has traded 17.8% higher against the dollar. Strong has a market capitalization of $113.12 million and $16.27 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Strong alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001553 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.92 or 0.00068186 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.67 or 0.00072453 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.03 or 0.00102521 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,894.59 or 1.00750855 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,158.94 or 0.06456881 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00022284 BTC.

Strong Coin Profile

Strong’s launch date was August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio . The official website for Strong is strongblock.io . Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Strong Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strong should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Strong using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Strong Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Strong and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.