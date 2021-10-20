Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Given New C$77.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$73.00 to C$77.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 10.68% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CSFB boosted their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$74.00 price target on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Sun Life Financial to C$74.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$73.00.

TSE SLF traded up C$0.38 on Wednesday, hitting C$69.57. 265,689 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,036,043. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.47, a current ratio of 545.45 and a quick ratio of 516.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$65.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$65.04. Sun Life Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$51.59 and a fifty-two week high of C$69.64. The firm has a market cap of C$40.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported C$1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.45 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$12.67 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Sun Life Financial will post 6.741948 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

